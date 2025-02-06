BEML consolidated net profit declines 49.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.35% to Rs 875.77 crore

Net profit of BEML declined 49.36% to Rs 24.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 48.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 16.35% to Rs 875.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1046.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.875.771046.976.895.3448.1782.6329.5866.8524.4148.20

