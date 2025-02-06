Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BEML consolidated net profit declines 49.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales decline 16.35% to Rs 875.77 crore

Net profit of BEML declined 49.36% to Rs 24.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 48.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 16.35% to Rs 875.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1046.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales875.771046.97 -16 OPM %6.895.34 -PBDT48.1782.63 -42 PBT29.5866.85 -56 NP24.4148.20 -49

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

