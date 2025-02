Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 3.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.42% to Rs 19.63 crore

Net profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company declined 3.20% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.42% to Rs 19.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.19.6318.9815.4418.123.113.222.863.052.122.19

