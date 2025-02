Bajel Projects standalone net profit declines 56.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 127.61% to Rs 615.42 crore

Net profit of Bajel Projects declined 56.55% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 127.61% to Rs 615.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 270.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.615.42270.382.383.376.646.123.434.691.463.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News