Sammaan Capital allots NCDs aggregating to Rs 400 cr

On private placement basis

Sammaan Capital has allotted (i) 20,000 secured, rated, listed, taxable, redeemable, fully paid-up, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 200 crore (Series I); and (ii) 20,000 secured, rated, listed, taxable, redeemable, fully paid-up non convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 aggregating to Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis.

