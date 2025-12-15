Benchmarks slip as FII selling, trade worries dent sentiment

The benchmark equity indices closed marginally lower on Tuesday, snapping a two-session rally as risk appetite cooled. Persistent foreign fund outflows, lingering uncertainty over a U.S.-India trade deal and caution ahead of possible spillovers from Mexicos sweeping new import tariffs weighed on sentiment, while the rupee sank to a fresh record low of 90.80 against the dollar. The Nifty slipped below the 26,050 level, dragged down by selling pressure in auto, pharma and healthcare stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex shed 54.30 points or 0.06% to 85,213.36. The Nifty 50 index lost 19.65 points or 0.08% to 26,027.30. In the past two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex rose 1.03% while the Nifty added 1.12%.

Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.94%), Eicher Motors (down 1.38%) and HDFC Bank (down 0.56%) were major drags today. The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.16% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.41%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,237 shares rose and 2,029 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.40% to 10.25. Economy: Indias trade deficit narrowed to a five-month low of $24.53 billion in November as exports rebounded and imports fell sharply. Merchandise exports rose to $38.13 billion from $34.48 billion in October, led by a 10% month-on-month jump in shipments to the US, while imports declined to $62.66 billion from $76.06 billion due to lower gold, oil and coal purchases. The improvement follows a record-high deficit of $41.7 billion in October. Meanwhile, services trade remained strong, with exports at $35.86 billion and imports at $17.96 billion, resulting in a surplus of $17.9 billion.

Meanwhile, Indias wholesale inflation remained in deflationary territory in November, with WPI falling 0.32% year-on-year, easing from a 1.21% drop in October. Food prices continued to weigh on the index, though the pace of decline moderated, with wholesale food inflation at -2.6% compared with -5.04% previously. Vegetable prices fell 20.23% after a much steeper 34.97% drop in October, signalling some stabilization. Manufactured product prices rose 1.33% year-on-year, while fuel and power prices declined 2.27%, keeping overall inflation pressures subdued. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.03% to 6.598 compared with previous session close of 6.596.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.7300 compared with its close of 90.4950 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement rose 1.18% to Rs 135,200. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.06% to 98.34. The United States 10-year bond yield lost 0.64% to 4.168. In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement lost 7 cents or 0.11% to $61.05 a barrel. Global Markets: Dow Jones futures are up by 236 points, signaling a positive start for US stocks today.

European indices advanced on Monday as investors turned their attention to the European Central Bank's final policy meeting of the year, scheduled for Thursday. Sentiment was also shaped by anticipation of a heavy slate of U.S. economic data due this week, including November nonfarm payrolls and October retail sales figures, both set to be released on Tuesday after delays caused by the U.S. government shutdown earlier in the fall. In addition, markets are awaiting the November consumer price index data, due on Thursday. Asian indices ended mixed, pressured by steep losses in technology shares as weak guidance from U.S. firms left investors worried about stretched, artificial intelligence-driven valuations.

Japan has announced its fourth-quarter Tankan numbers. The index for business optimism among large Japanese manufacturers increased to +15 for the fourth quarter, hitting the highest level in four years. The latest reading compared to the +14 increase in the previous quarter. The non-manufacturing index for the fourth quarter came in at +34. Meanwhile, retail sales in China rose 1.3% last month from a year earlier, slowing from the 2.9% rise in the prior month. Industrial production climbed 4.8% in November from a year ago, down from 4.9% in the prior month. On Friday in the U.S., the S&P 500 fell 1.07%, retreating from a record, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.69%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.51% after scoring a new intraday all-time high earlier in the session.

AI-related stocks faced pressure during the session, with stocks of Broadcom plunging more than 11%, and dragging the broad market index and tech-heavy Nasdaq. AMD, Palantir Technologies and Micron also declined. New Listings: Shares of Corona Remedies were at Rs 1437.20 on the BSE, a premium of 35.33% compared with the issue price of Rs 1,062. The stock was listed at Rs 1,452, a premium of 36.72% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 1499 and a low of 1412.65. Shares of Wakefit Innovations were at Rs 192.30 on the BSE, a discount of 1.38% compared with the issue price of Rs 195.

The stock debuted at Rs 194.10 on the BSE, a discount of 0.46% over the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 203.70 and a low of 177.25. Stocks in Spotlight: Jayant Infratech hit an upper limit of 5% after securing a domestic contract worth approximately Rs 40.55 crore from Central Railway. The order involves the supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of conversion of existing unregulated 25 KV AC Overhead Equipment (OHE) to regulated OHE in the KalyanKarjat section (109 TKM) of Mumbai division. Wheels India jumped 4.92% after the company has signed a technical assistance agreement with Tokyo, Japan headquartered Topy Industries for the design, development and manufacture of aluminium alloy wheels.

Matrimony.com declined 4.90% to Rs 519.75. The company said its board has approved a share buyback of up to Rs 58.5 crore through the tender offer route. The company plans to buy back 8,93,129 fully paid-up equity shares at a price of Rs 655 per share. As of 12 December 2025, promoters held a 54.61% stake in Matrimony.com, while public shareholders owned the remaining 45.39%. SEPC zoomed 11.98% after it secured a domestic contract worth Rs 3,300 crore from South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) through the JARPL-AT Consortium, comprising Jai Ambey Roadlines (80%) & Avinash Transport (20%). Ashoka Buildcon advanced 2.54% after it has received an EPC order from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to construct a flyover connecting J.J. Bridge & Sitaram Selam Bridge at J.J. RoadSaboo Siddik Polytechnic Road Junction in E Ward.

KEC International added 1.97% after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,150 crore across its transmission and distribution (T&D) and civil businesses in India. SBC Exports added 1.68%. The company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 10.76 crore from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur for the supply of manpower. Inox Wind (IWL) gained 1.12%. The company announced that it has secured a 102.3 MW order from ABREL EPC, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Renewables, for the supply of its 3.3 MW wind turbine generators. Vascon Engineers rallied 2.89% after the company received an order from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation for the construction of a super speciatly hospital in CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai. The said order is valued at Rs 260.09 crore and it is expected to be completed within 36 months.

United Drilling Tools slipped 1.72%. The company announced that it has received an export order worth Rs 3.26 crore from Nigeria-based Weafri Well Services Company. WPIL surged 7.77% after the companys South African subsidiary, PCI Africa Consortium, has been awarded a contract for the upgradation and expansion of the Macassar Wastewater Treatment Works for the City of Cape Town. The said contract is valued at 2.50 billion Rand (Rs 1,340 crore). Elitecon International hit an upper limit of 5% after the company announced that it has secured a long term international supply contract valued at around Rs 875 crore. IPO Update: