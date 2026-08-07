Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 2235, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 96.88% in last one year as compared to a 0.84% gain in NIFTY and a 25.75% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2235, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 24567. The Sensex is at 78526.75, down 0.54%. Bharat Forge Ltd has added around 6.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29113.4, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.61 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2244.6, up 0.99% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is up 96.88% in last one year as compared to a 0.84% gain in NIFTY and a 25.75% gain in the Nifty Auto index.