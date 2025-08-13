Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 140.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 140.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
Sales decline 0.48% to Rs 112551.45 crore

Net profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation rose 140.68% to Rs 6839.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2841.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.48% to Rs 112551.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113094.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales112551.45113094.92 0 OPM %8.604.98 -PBDT10828.035687.50 90 PBT8939.074001.37 123 NP6839.022841.55 141

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

