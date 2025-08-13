Munjal Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.71% to Rs 491.02 crore

Net profit of Munjal Auto Industries rose 35.01% to Rs 15.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.71% to Rs 491.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 509.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.491.02509.925.785.8432.6935.9917.5822.2415.8111.71

