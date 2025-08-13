Jubilant Foodworks standalone net profit rises 29.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.20% to Rs 1701.58 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Foodworks rose 29.49% to Rs 66.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.20% to Rs 1701.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1439.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1701.581439.5619.0019.32270.05223.4988.3168.3466.7051.51

