Magnum Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Magnum Ventures reported to Rs 18.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.52% to Rs 115.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 90.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.115.7790.085.8012.30-1.973.57-15.92-7.39-18.16-13.04

