Signet Industries standalone net profit rises 40.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.72% to Rs 259.52 crore

Net profit of Signet Industries rose 40.82% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.72% to Rs 259.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 252.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.259.52252.649.545.668.423.216.080.820.690.49

