Tech Stocks Lead Market Slide as AI Jitters and Layoff Surge Rattle Investors

Major U.S. indexes sank as chipmakers and software firms faced heavy selling amid growing fears of an AI bubble and rising layoffs, even as bonds rebounded on easing yields.

The Nasdaq tumbled 445.80 points or 1.9 percent to 23,053.99, the S&P 500 slumped 75.97 points or 1.1 percent to 6,720.32 and the Dow slid 398.70 points or 0.8 percent to 46,912.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) plunged by 7.3 percent after a strong move to the upside over the course of the previous session. Major AI players Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Oracle (ORCL) and Nvidia (NVDA) also showed significant moves to the downside. Chipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM) also tumbled by 3.6 percent despite reporting better than expected fiscal fourth quarter results and providing upbeat guidance for the current quarter. Concerns about an AI bubble and the possibility of a near-term correction have recently weighed on investors' minds.

Negative sentiment grew after a report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas revealed a surge in U.S. layoffs, with 153,074 job cuts announced in Octobera staggering 183% jump from September. The firm noted that post-pandemic corrections, AI adoption, and rising costs are fueling the cuts, while those laid off are struggling to find new roles, signaling a softening labor market. Semiconductor stocks substantial moved back downwards following yesterday's rebound, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index tumbling by 2.4 percent. Software stocks were significantly weak, as reflected by the 2.2 percent slump by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index. Retail, airline and computer hardware stocks also saw considerable weakness, while energy stocks bucked the downtrend despite a modest decrease by the price of crude oil.