BIGBLOC Construction consolidated net profit declines 15.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 28.14% to Rs 72.81 crore

Net profit of BIGBLOC Construction declined 15.14% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.14% to Rs 72.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales72.8156.82 28 OPM %11.0710.77 -PBDT5.302.77 91 PBT0.99-1.34 LP NP1.852.18 -15

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

