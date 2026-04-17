Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 356.2, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.32% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.24% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 356.2, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. Biocon Ltd has slipped around 6.9% in last one month.