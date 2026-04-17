Analyst recommends 'Bull Spread' on JSW Energy, IEX; check strategy
Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities has shared Bull Spread' on strategy on JSW Energy and IEX stock
Nandish Shah New Delhi
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Derivative strategy by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
1) Bull spread strategy on JSW Energy
- Buy JSW ENERGY (28-April Expiry) 540 CALL at ₹11.75 & simultaneously sell 550 CALL at ₹8.05
- Lot Size 1000
- Cost of the strategy ₹3.7 (₹3700 per strategy)
- Maximum profit ₹6300 If JSW ENERGY closes at or above 550 on 28 April expiry.
- Breakeven Point ₹543.7
- Risk Reward Ratio 1:1.70
- Approx margin required ₹99,000
Rationale:
- Short covering is seen in the JSW Energy Futures where we have seen fall in OI with price rising by 1.4 per cent.
- Short term trend of the stock is positive as it is placed above its 10 and 20 day EMA.
- Stock price has been taking support at 200-week EMA
- Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing strength in current uptrend.
2) Bull spread strategy on IEX
- Buy IEX (28-APRIL Expiry) 136 CALL at ₹2.90 & simultaneously sell 140 CALL at ₹1.40
- Lot Size 3750
- Maximum profit ₹9375 If IEX closes at or above 140 on 28 April expiry.
- Maximum Loss ₹5625 If IEX closes at or below 136 on 28 April expiry.
- Breakeven Point ₹137.5
- Risk Reward Ratio 1:1.70
- Approx margin required ₹18000
Rationale:
- Minor short covering is seen in the IEX Futures where we have seen fall in OI with price rising by 1.7 per cent.
- Short term trend of the stock turned positive as has crossed its 5, 11 and 20 day EMA
- Stock price has broken out on the daily chart to close at three month high.
- Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are in rising mode and placed above 50 on the daily chart, suggesting strength in current uptrend.
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Topics : Market technicals Stock Market Today Markets JSW Energy Indian Energy Exchange derivatives trading Options trading
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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 6:36 AM IST