Blue Cloud Softech Solutions collaborates with UK-based BlackDice Cyber

To integrate advanced AI-based network protection into 5G and IoT networks
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has announced that it has entered a Letter of Intent (LOI) with BlackDice Cyber, a UK based Cybersecurity technology company. The collaboration aims to integrate advanced, AI-based network protection directly into 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) hardware and edge infrastructure, enabling secure, end-to-end connectivity for operators and residential users.
Through this initiative, BCSSL plans to establish a multi-layered security framework from perimeter defenses to end point protection within the next generation of 5G Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) and Wi-Fi routers designed for its own 5G FWA rollout and for other telecom and broadband service provider clients.
Under this LoI, BlackDice Cyber will provide its proprietary AI-driven cyber defense engine, featuring real-time threat detection, intrusion prevention, and behavioural analytics. Blue Cloud Softech Solution will integrate this technology across 5G CPE and Wi-Fi router platforms using Edge-AI Technology and private cloud orchestration framework.
