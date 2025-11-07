Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 22.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.09% to Rs 3483.60 crore

Net profit of Hexaware Technologies rose 22.34% to Rs 370.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 302.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 3483.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3135.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3483.603135.7017.2615.66585.60479.70496.70405.90370.20302.60

