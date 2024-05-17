Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Delhivery approves incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary

Last Updated : May 17 2024
On 17 May 2024

The Board of Delhivery at its meeting held on 17 May 2024 has approved to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary in India.

The objects of the proposed subsidiary include:

1. Conduct cutting-edge Research and Development (R&D) in UAV technology, focusing on various form factors and payloads for eventual type certification and commercialization.

2. Offer Drone as a Service (DaaS), for shipment movement and remote sensing.

3. Provide UAV Pilot Training, certifying pilots for internal use and obtaining licenses from DGCA, with deployment for ground operations.

4. Engage in Drone Manufacturing, producing and selling UAVs globally, involving thirdparty manufacturing of composite airframe components, procurement of components, integration, quality testing, and flight trials.

First Published: May 17 2024

