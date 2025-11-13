Indices nudge higher in early trade; Nifty trades above 25,850 mark

The domestic equity indices trade with minor gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,850 mark. Metal, realty and pharma shares advanced while IT, FMCG and private bank shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 56.99 points or 0.07% to 84,523.50. The Nifty 50 index rose 2.70 points or 0.01% to 25,872.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.35%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,907 shares rose and 1,173 shares fell. A total of 172 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,750.03 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,127.12 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 November 2025, provisional data showed. Indian Economy: India's cabinet has approved spending Rs 450.6 billion ($5.1 billion) on support for exporters, including 200 billion rupees in credit guarantees on bank loans, Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. The plan includes the allocation of 250.6 billion rupees over six years for affordable trade finance for small exporters, logistics and market support under an export promotion package to help offset the impact of recent U.S. tariff hikes.

According to latest data released on Wednesday, Indias retail inflation slowed to a record low of 0.25 per cent in October against 1.54 per cent in September, as food prices fell sharply and tax cuts brought down the prices of items from cars to products in daily use, This marks the fourth consecutive month that inflation has stayed below the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) medium-term target of 4% and has been lower than the central banks tolerance ceiling of 6% for seven straight months. Food prices, which account for nearly half of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket, fell 5.02% year-on-year in October against a revised fall of 2.33% in September, the lowest of the current CPI series.

Stocks in Spotlight: Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) jumped 3.55% after the company reported 98.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 36 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 18.2 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rise 13.3% year on year to Rs 1,060 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Honasa Consumer surged 8.10%. The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 39.2 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 18.5 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rise 16.5% year on year to Rs 538 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Supriya Lifescience added 1.30% after the companys standalone net profit rose 9.3% to Rs 50.4 crore on a 20.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 200 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.25% to 6.499 as compared with previous close 6.506. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6700 compared with its close of 88.6250 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.33% to Rs 126,854.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.04% to 99.51. The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.17% to 4.072. In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement shed 8 cents or 0.13% to $62.63 a barrel. Global Markets: Asia-Pacific shares mostly rose Thursday after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a short-term funding bill that will end the longest federal shutdown on record. The bill now heads to the desk of President Donald Trump, who is set to sign it into law. The White House has scheduled a bill signing in the Oval Office at 9:45 p.m. ET, just hours before the shutdown was set to enter its 43rd day.

Meanwhile, Japan's wholesale prices rose 2.7% in October from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month due in part to falling import costs, central bank data showed on Thursday. In Australia, the seasonally adjusted October unemployment rate eased to 4.3%, government jobs data showed Thursday. The latest reading was better than 4.5% figure recorded in September. The better-than-expected decline in October lowers expectations for a rate cut. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its first record close above 48,000 on Wednesday, extending its gains from the previous session, as Wall Street looked ahead to a potential end to the record-breaking U.S. government shutdown.