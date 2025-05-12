Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Precision Wires India to consider fund raising via QIP

Board of Precision Wires India to consider fund raising via QIP

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
On 17 May 2025

The Board of Precision Wires India will meet on 17 May 2025 to consider a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares or other securities through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) or other permissible mode in accordance with the applicable provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and other applicable laws, subject to such approvals as may be required.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

