Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engineering secures orders worth Rs 125.30 cr from Adani Group

Bondada Engineering secures orders worth Rs 125.30 cr from Adani Group

Image
Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Bondada Engineering has secured multiple orders aggregating to Rs 125.30 crore from Adani Green, Adani Ports & SEZ and Ambuja Cements. These orders relate to the supply of goods and onsite services of Balance of System (BOS) components for a 75 MW solar power project at Khavda, Kutch, Gujaratone of India's key renewable energy hubs. With this, the Company's cumulative capacity executed for Adani Group has reached 725 MW.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Skipper gains after strong Q4; order book hits record

Orient Cement records nearly 32% YoY growth in Q4 PAT

GRSE gains as Q4 PAT jumps 24% YoY to Rs 303 cr

Citius TransNet Investment Trust InvIT lists at premium

CEAT soars after Q4 PAT leaps more than double to Rs 244 cr

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story