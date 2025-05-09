R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 40.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.20% to Rs 442.47 crore

Net profit of R Systems International rose 40.38% to Rs 38.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.20% to Rs 442.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 416.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.442.47416.6415.9412.9271.3352.9556.7336.3938.5927.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News