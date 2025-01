C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 5.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.47% to Rs 114.54 crore

Net profit of C.E. Info Systems rose 5.50% to Rs 32.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.47% to Rs 114.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 92.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.114.5492.0236.1538.1049.7445.8444.2942.0932.4430.75

