Capillary Technologies acquires CustomerGlu software platform and associated intellectual property

Capillary integrates CustomerGlu's interactive engagement layer with its AI core

Capillary Technologies has, through Capillary, through an asset purchase agreement, acquired the CustomerGlu software platform and associated intellectual property from Marax AI, Inc., the Delaware-based gamification company backed by Techstars, Better Capital, Pentathlon Ventures, SmartStart, Ramakant Sharma (founder of Livspace), and Paradigm Shift Capital. This acquisition is a strategic move to unite an interactive engagement layer with AI-led personalization, creating a scaled platform for the next generation of loyalty.

Founded by Prateek Gupta, Raman Shrivastava, and Sumant Subrahmanya, CustomerGlu began at Marax AI by using AI to predict buying behavior. Today, it leverages GenAI to not only predict but trigger in-app gamified actions that drive retention at scale. This allows enterprise brands to bypass heavy IT dependencies, enabling marketers to launch interactive UI experiences like challenges and streaks, directly into their digital products in near real-time.