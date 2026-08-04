Under TBCB route

Power Grid Corporation of India pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding, has on 03 August 2026 acquired Krishnagiri REZ Transmission, the Project SPV to establish Inter-State Transmission system for Transmission System for integration of Krishnagiri REZ Phase-I, on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator PFC Consulting (PFCCL).