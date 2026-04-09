Centrum Capital Ltd has added 27.02% over last one month compared to 2.24% fall in BSE Financial Services index and 1.13% drop in the SENSEX

Centrum Capital Ltd fell 3.37% today to trade at Rs 27.55. The BSE Financial Services index is down 0.31% to quote at 12137.25. The index is down 2.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Pine Labs Ltd decreased 2.72% and Share India Securities Ltd lost 2.04% on the day. The BSE Financial Services index went up 8.51 % over last one year compared to the 4.7% surge in benchmark SENSEX.