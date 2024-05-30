Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cerebra Integrated Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Cerebra Integrated Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.36% to Rs 15.21 crore

Net profit of Cerebra Integrated Technologies reported to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.36% to Rs 15.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 48.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.70% to Rs 51.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.2113.30 14 51.9886.20 -40 OPM %-20.51-11.20 --72.3211.33 - PBDT-2.77-4.53 39 -42.190.77 PL PBT-2.87-4.65 38 -42.610.34 PL NP5.95-1.74 LP -48.332.51 PL

