Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BCL Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

BCL Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 176.00% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net Loss of BCL Enterprises reported to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 176.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 81.44% to Rs 2.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.690.25 176 2.6214.12 -81 OPM %-491.30-120.00 --96.56-4.53 - PBDT-3.39-0.30 -1030 -2.53-0.64 -295 PBT-3.40-0.31 -997 -2.56-0.68 -276 NP-3.29-0.31 -961 -2.56-0.68 -276

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

BCL Industries allots 7.30 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

BCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.80% in the December 2023 quarter

BCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

FMCG stocks edge higher

Neil Industries standalone net profit rises 106.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Tirupati Foam standalone net profit rises 52.94% in the March 2024 quarter

EFC (I) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Asian Hotels (North) reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Welspun Corp's Saudi-based associate inks contract worth Rs 316 crore with Alrawaf Contracting

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story