CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 26.22% to Rs 3175.35 crore

Net profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions rose 18.42% to Rs 284.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 240.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.22% to Rs 3175.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2515.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3175.352515.68 26 OPM %11.3913.16 -PBDT434.64363.26 20 PBT383.97334.86 15 NP284.83240.53 18

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

