Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 7.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 17.76 crore

Net profit of Chemcrux Enterprises declined 7.26% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 17.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales17.7615.84 12 OPM %13.2914.77 -PBDT2.292.37 -3 PBT1.561.78 -12 NP1.151.24 -7

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

