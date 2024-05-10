Cipla consolidated net profit rises 78.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.35% to Rs 6082.37 crore

Net profit of Cipla rose 78.64% to Rs 939.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 525.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 6082.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5665.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.10% to Rs 4121.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2801.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.23% to Rs 25446.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22473.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

6082.375665.9525446.6322473.1821.6320.7224.7222.371547.601274.016947.745392.881259.26927.795896.724220.77939.04525.654121.552801.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News