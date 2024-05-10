Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cipla consolidated net profit rises 78.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Cipla consolidated net profit rises 78.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 7.35% to Rs 6082.37 crore

Net profit of Cipla rose 78.64% to Rs 939.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 525.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 6082.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5665.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.10% to Rs 4121.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2801.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.23% to Rs 25446.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22473.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6082.375665.95 7 25446.6322473.18 13 OPM %21.6320.72 -24.7222.37 - PBDT1547.601274.01 21 6947.745392.88 29 PBT1259.26927.79 36 5896.724220.77 40 NP939.04525.65 79 4121.552801.91 47

First Published: May 10 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

