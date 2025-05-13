Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal imports during April 2024 to February 2025 down by 9.2% year-on-year

Coal imports during April 2024 to February 2025 down by 9.2% year-on-year

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Ministry of Coal stated in a latest update that Coal imports in India during April 2024 to February 2025 fell by 9.2%, totalling 220.3 million tonnes (MT), compared to 242.6 MT in the same period of previous fiscal year. This reduction resulted in foreign exchange savings of approximately $6.93 billion (Rs 53137.82 crore). Notably, the Non-Regulated Sector, excluding the power sector, experienced a more significant decline, with imports dropping by 15.3% year-on-year. Although coal-based power generation grew by 2.87% from April 2024 to February 2025 compared to the previous year, imports for blending by thermal power plants sharply decreased by 38.8%. This highlights Indias ongoing efforts to reduce its dependence on imported coal and enhance self-sufficiency in coal production.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

