Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1152.5, up 3.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.21% in last one year as compared to a 0.29% fall in NIFTY and a 19.92% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1152.5, up 3.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.21% on the day, quoting at 23418.65. The Sensex is at 75694.93, up 2.2%. Coforge Ltd has dropped around 3.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29648.9, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.86 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1144.6, up 3.16% on the day. Coforge Ltd is down 28.21% in last one year as compared to a 0.29% fall in NIFTY and a 19.92% fall in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 51.26 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.