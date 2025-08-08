Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit rises 187.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.71% to Rs 90.51 crore

Net profit of Commercial Syn Bags rose 187.56% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.71% to Rs 90.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 76.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.90.5176.8912.168.939.295.396.572.405.551.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News