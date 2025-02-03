Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 393.2 points or 0.66% at 59676.26 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Supreme Industries Ltd (up 2.31%), Havells India Ltd (up 1.52%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.47%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.97%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.71%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (down 1.84%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 1.55%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 1.33%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 725.84 or 1.45% at 49373.96.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 174.91 points or 1.18% at 14697.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 225.05 points or 0.96% at 23257.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 652.12 points or 0.84% at 76853.84.

On BSE,1013 shares were trading in green, 2243 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

