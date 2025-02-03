Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Healthcare shares gain

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Healthcare index rising 59.02 points or 0.14% at 41903.57 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (up 4.33%), Wockhardt Ltd (up 3.39%),Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 3.27%),Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd (up 2.62%),Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd (up 2.47%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.28%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 1.92%), Innova Captab Ltd (up 1.79%), Syngene International Ltd (up 1.53%), and Fortis Healthcare Ltd (up 1%).

On the other hand, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 3.63%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 3.62%), and SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.55%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 725.84 or 1.45% at 49373.96.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 174.91 points or 1.18% at 14697.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 225.05 points or 0.96% at 23257.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 652.12 points or 0.84% at 76853.84.

On BSE,1013 shares were trading in green, 2243 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

