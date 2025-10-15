HDFC AMC gains after Q2 PAT jumps 24% YoY to Rs 718 cr

HDFC Asset Management Company advanced 2.90% to Rs 5,756.55 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 24.47% to Rs 718.06 crore on a 6.05% increase in total income to Rs 1,121.92 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations in the second quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 1,026.04 crore, registering a growth of 15.64% year-on-year (YoY).

Profit before tax in the September 2025 quarter stood at Rs 875.59 crore, up 1.96% YoY.

Operating profit for the quarter ended 30 September 2025 was Rs 779.6 crore, up 13.29% from Rs 688.1 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

The AMC had a QAAUM of Rs 8,81,400 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025 compared to Rs 7,58,800 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2024, 11.4% market share in QAAUM of the mutual fund industry. QAAUM in actively managed equity-oriented funds, i.e., equity-oriented QAAUM excluding index funds, stood at Rs 5,34,300 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025 with a market share of 12.9%. The AMC is among the largest actively managed equity-oriented mutual fund managers in the country. The ratio of equity and non-equity oriented QAAUM is 65:35, compared to the industry ratio of 56:44 for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

As of 30 September 2025, 70% of the companys total monthly average AUM is contributed by individual investors compared to 61% for the industry. According to the company, 13.1 million systematic transactions with a value of Rs 4,510 crore were processed during the month of September 2025. As of 30 September 2025, total live accounts stood at 26.0 million. Unique customers, as identified by PAN or PEKRN, now stand at 14.5 million as of 30 September 2025, compared to 57.0 million for the industry a penetration of 25%. Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 to the members of the company as of the record date. The record date for determining the entitlement of members to receive bonus equity shares is fixed as Wednesday, 26 November 2025.