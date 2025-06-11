Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 111.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.00% to Rs 1336.79 crore

Net profit of Credila Financial Services rose 111.15% to Rs 316.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 150.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 53.00% to Rs 1336.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 873.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 87.19% to Rs 989.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 528.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 70.32% to Rs 4719.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2771.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.