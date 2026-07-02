Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose 1.71% to Rs 274 after securing a domestic order worth Rs 29.77 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for supply of 1,397 solar photovoltaic water pumping systems.

The order involves design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of off-grid DC solar pumps, along with five-year warranty, maintenance and remote monitoring system under the PM-KUSUM-B scheme across Maharashtra.

The order is to be executed within 60 days from the issuance of the notice to proceed or work order. The company said the contract does not involve any related party transactions.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals manufactures and markets a wide range of consumer products, including fans, lighting solutions, pumps, and home appliances such as water heaters, coolers, mixer grinders, and irons.