Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramco Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.65 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Ramco Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.65 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.83% to Rs 136.98 crore

Net Loss of Ramco Systems reported to Rs 19.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 46.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.83% to Rs 136.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 139.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales136.98139.54 -2 OPM %2.51-18.25 -PBDT3.29-26.64 LP PBT-18.25-48.30 62 NP-19.65-46.76 58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty futures plunge over 200 pts; Asian markets bleed red

Wealthy Nivesh Takes its Tech-Driven Wealth Management to Dubai and the Middle East

SIP Magic: Create a Wealth of 1 Crore in Just 10 Years!

$1 trn rout hits Nasdaq 100 over AI jitters in worst day since 2022

US election: Trump attacks Harris on abortion, an issue he rarely discusses

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story