Damodar Industries standalone net profit declines 38.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.43% to Rs 93.29 croreNet profit of Damodar Industries declined 38.51% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 22.43% to Rs 93.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 120.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales93.29120.27 -22 OPM %10.458.05 -PBDT5.957.57 -21 PBT1.532.47 -38 NP0.991.61 -39
