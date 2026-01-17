Damodar Industries standalone net profit declines 38.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.43% to Rs 93.29 crore

Net profit of Damodar Industries declined 38.51% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 22.43% to Rs 93.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 120.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.93.29120.2710.458.055.957.571.532.470.991.61

