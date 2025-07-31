Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pearl Global Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Pearl Global Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Apar Industries Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd and Aarti Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 July 2025.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd tumbled 8.97% to Rs 1489.95 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12705 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3538 shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd lost 6.60% to Rs 9023.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12549 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6750 shares in the past one month.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd crashed 6.20% to Rs 887.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25366 shares in the past one month.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd corrected 5.77% to Rs 838.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51189 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20574 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Industries Ltd fell 5.72% to Rs 420.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76626 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

