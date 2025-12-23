Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deccan Gold Mines proposes investment in tungsten project located in Spain

Deccan Gold Mines proposes investment in tungsten project located in Spain

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
Deccan Gold Mines proposes to invest in a tungsten project located in Spain in which we can take up to 75% prior to production. Logrosan is at an early-stage exploration project but has opportunity to convert discovered mineralisation to Mineral Resources within 1 to 2 years.

The Logrosan project lies within a highly mineralised region of Spain known for tungsten, tin, rare earth elements, and gold occurrences.

Early exploration and limited drilling results have shown encouraging tungsten mineralisation, including intersections such as 3m @ 0.42% WO₃ and 8m @ 0.32% WO₃, and isolated high-grade gold results such as 1m @ 96.2 g/t gold.

Spain has long been recognised as a favourable mining destination due to - Rich mineral endowment in critical minerals. Supportive permitting and ownership structure. Competitive operating costs. Proximity to European industrial markets. Absence of production-based royalties.

Tungsten is a globally recognised critical mineral due to its strategic use in defence, aerospace, high temperature alloys, industrial cutting tools, and electronics. Global supply continues to be constrained, with China accounting for over 80% of worldwide production, increasing the relevance of non-China sources.

Deccan Gold's technical experience in gold exploration, drilling and resource evaluation is directly transferable to tungsten deposits, given similarities in geological mineralisation models.

The Company also notes potential upside in associated gold and REE targets, and ongoing regional exploration including the nearby Maria Gold Project.

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

