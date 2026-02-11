Associate Sponsors

Dev Information Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.27 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 7.48% to Rs 44.14 crore

Net loss of Dev Information Technology reported to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.48% to Rs 44.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales44.1447.71 -7 OPM %-14.436.29 -PBDT-6.192.93 PL PBT-7.272.22 PL NP-7.271.73 PL

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

