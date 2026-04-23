Haldyn Glass Ltd, Zodiac Energy Ltd, IRM Energy Ltd and Dollar Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 April 2026.

Haldyn Glass Ltd, Zodiac Energy Ltd, IRM Energy Ltd and Dollar Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 April 2026.

Digjam Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 54.43 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 912 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1565 shares in the past one month.

Haldyn Glass Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 104.06. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40963 shares in the past one month.