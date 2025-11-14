Engineers India consolidated net profit declines 16.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.73% to Rs 921.29 crore

Net profit of Engineers India declined 16.20% to Rs 83.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 99.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.73% to Rs 921.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 688.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.921.29688.9413.009.06156.06108.61145.9399.0883.4999.63

