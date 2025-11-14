General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 54.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.44% to Rs 8925.33 crore

Net profit of General Insurance Corporation of India rose 54.85% to Rs 2873.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1855.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.44% to Rs 8925.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8886.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8925.338886.4530.9526.783315.102286.923315.102286.922873.541855.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News