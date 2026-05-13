Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1268.7, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.99% in last one year as compared to a 4.71% slide in NIFTY and a 11.69% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1268.7, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 23505.1. The Sensex is at 74897.31, up 0.45%.Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has gained around 4.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23840.9, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.23 lakh shares in last one month.