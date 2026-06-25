Duncan Engineering announced that it has received an order worth Rs 5.54 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), a Government of India undertaking.

The order pertains to the supply of key components, including on-off floating ball valves, trunnion ball valves and triple offset butterfly valves, for the Bina Petchem and Refinery Expansion Project.

The company said the order is expected to be executed within eight months from the date of receipt. The total contract value is estimated at Rs 5.54 crore. Duncan Engineering noted that the order is strategic in nature and is likely to be executed at negligible margins.

The company further clarified that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the contract.