Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 60.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.96% to Rs 15.79 croreNet profit of Duncan Engineering declined 60.89% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.96% to Rs 15.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.7915.64 1 OPM %6.0816.43 -PBDT1.543.12 -51 PBT1.082.71 -60 NP0.792.02 -61
